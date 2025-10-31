Gamebridge Solar Project paused as company seeks Indigenous partnerships

By Danielle Pitman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com The Gamebridge Solar Project is on pause until further notice. “We realized we could make the project stronger if we took more time to develop some stronger partnerships with some Indigenous communities,” said Darius Sokal, senior communications and stakeholder adviser with Atura Power. The proposal is led by Atura Power, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, which partnered with James Dick Construction Ltd., operator of the Gamebridge quarry. The plan is for 120 acres of quarry land to be used for a solar farm. Plenty of work has been done to garner support for the project. In July, a public meeting was held and the company reported favourable feedback. At an August meeting, representatives presented to Ramara council in an effort to…
