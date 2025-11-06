Treaty 8 Nation to head to Brazil as part of COP30 delegation

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Treaty 8 Nation from northeast B.C. will be part of a delegation representing Canada on the world’s biggest stage focusing on climate change. According to a press release, First Nations Climate Initiative (FNCI) will be part of the Canadian government’s envoy at the United Nations climate change conference, better known as COP30 in Belem, Brazil later this month. This is the fourth year FNCI has been a part of the delegation. The FNCI is an Indigenous-led partnership between several B.C. First Nations – including Halfway River First Nation (HRFN) north of Fort St. John – dedicated to furthering Indigenous communities through “strategic climate action,” according to its website. Although FCNI was formed in 2019, HRFN didn’t…