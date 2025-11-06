National News
Amuatiit fighting for a safe space

November 6, 2025 101 views

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News Amautiit Nunavut Inuit Women’s Association president Tara Tootoo Fotheringham said her association was involved with the InuitMeToo movement, which currently has 1,300 signatures on its petition, since it first got started about the first week of October. Fotheringham said what brought the movement on was claims that the Manitoba Inuit Association (MIA) was trying to silence two women who took issue with an executive’s behaviour and identified to other people that they felt unsafe around him. “He used the MIA’s lawyer to try and silence them by sending them cease and desist letters,” said Fotheringham. “When we heard this, it really just angered us because it’s one thing to use your Inuit organization’s money to silence women for something that now…

