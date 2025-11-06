UN climate summit kicks off in Brazil’s Amazon with hopes for action despite US absence

By Isabel Debre And Mauricio Savarese BELEM, Brazil (AP) — World leaders descending on the United Nations annual climate summit in Brazil this week will not need to see much more than the view from their airplane window to sense the unfathomable stakes. Surrounding the coastal city of Belem is an emerald green carpet festooned with winding rivers. But the view also reveals barren plains: some 17% of the Amazon’s forest cover has vanished in the past 50 years, swallowed up for farmland, logging and mining. Often called the “lungs of the world” for its capacity to absorb vast quantities of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that warms the planet, the biodiverse Amazon rainforest has been increasingly choked by wildfires and cleared by cattle ranching. It is here on the…
Related Posts
Inuit just want to be treated the same as everyone else, says Kaludjak
November 6, 2025 105
By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News International Inuit Day is marked on the…
Haldimand OPP investigate truck stolen from Cayuga residence
November 6, 2025 121
HALDIMAND COUNTY – Hadimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of a truck…