Conservative MP dismisses budget’s northern pledges

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Conservative shadow minister for Arctic affairs Bob Zimmer says he doubts Liberals’ ability to deliver on promises made in the budget presented on Tuesday. Pledges related to the North in the budget include a $1-billion Arctic infrastructure fund and a major review of northern healthcare. Zimmer, the MP for Prince George–Peace River–Northern Rockies, said Liberal governments have been slow to deliver on promises made over the past decade. He cited incidents like the purchase of a hangar in Inuvik for military purposes, the delay in completing Inuvik’s runway extension and federal handling of the decades-long Giant Mine remediation project. In the case of the hangar, the Canadian government purchased it in 2024 after initially cancelling its lease for the facility in…
