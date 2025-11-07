BC and First Nations unite to defend tanker ban

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The BC coast is “not for sale.” BC Premier David Eby and coastal First Nations sent that message to Ottawa on Wednesday as they called on the federal government to uphold the oil tanker ban on the province’s north coast. Eby and First Nation leaders stressed oil spills would cause irreversible environmental harm, the destruction of critical marine ecosystems and significant economic damage to First Nations and coastal communities. Fears the tanker ban will be lifted have surged after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith committed $14 million in public funding for a proposed pipeline to BC’s northern coast. Eby has opposed the proposal, criticizing it as a “fictitious” project with no private sector backers. Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim…