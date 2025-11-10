Minister promises ‘transformation’ of Jordan’s Principle

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio The minister of Indigenous Services Canada says reform of Jordan’s Principle is planned once a federal budget is passed and consultation can begin. “There’s going to be transformation in the Jordan’s Principle file to see how can we really re-establish what community wants to see coming from Jordan’s Principle,” Mandy Gull-Masty said in an interview with Cabin Radio. Jordan’s Principle is a legal obligation requiring the federal government to ensure First Nations children have equal access to government services. In February, Indigenous Services Canada released an operational bulletin notifying the public of updates to the way Jordan’s Principle is administered across Canada. The update clarified that requests for non-medical supports such as clothing, child care, home renovations, international travel, sporting events…
