Addiction recovery program, wellness workshop being offered

November 12, 2025 177 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Options for becoming sober and enhancing one’s well-being have  surfaced. Fort William First Nation is offering affected band members a cost-free option for breaking free of addiction. “This program is open to band members who are ready and committed to their recovery,” a reserve bulletin said. “A detox bed will be reserved before departure to (a care facility) to ensure your safety and comfort as you begin your healing journey,” it added. Participants must first complete intake forms and other documents before being accepted into the program, the bulletin said. Those who are interested can contact the community’s mental health and addictions team by calling 807-622-8802. And later this month, Fort William First Nation is hosting a wellness workshop that aims…

