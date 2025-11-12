Six Nations, Brantford prepare for elders’ move to former Fox Ridge facility

By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations elders who were evacuated from Iroquois Lodge after the flood back in June will officially be making a temporary home at the former Fox Ridge Community Care building in Brantford. Close to 50 residents who had no choice but to leave Six Nations and stay at Peoplecare Communities in Delhi will soon be relocated to the fully operational long-term care (LTC) facility, which was recently purchased by the city. Brantford city council voted in favour of the plan on Oct. 28, and the city took possession of the building on Oct. 30. All previous residents were moved to Fox Ridge’s new site prior to the sale. Now that Brantford has possession of the building, they will prioritize moving the displaced elders. There will…
