Six Nations man facing attempted murder charge

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have arrested an Ohsweken man accused of stabbing two men on Saturday. Police said the man was arrested Monday ( Nov. 12). Brantford Police said the charges came after learning that an altercation had occurred around 2:20 a.m. Saturday outside a bar at Market and Chatham Streets. Two men were stabbed in the incident. Police said one man was treated with life-threatening injuries and the second man was treated for serious injuries. Police said the suspect fled the scene following the stabbing. Police arrested a 27-year-old man of Ohsweken Monday at 11 a.m. The man has been charged with: • two counts of attempted murder • two counts aggravated assault. • breach of probation, release order and undertaking. The accused man was held for bail. Police…
Related Posts
Agricultural Day educates Six Nations about local food security
November 12, 2025 73
By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations Farmers Association’s Agricultural Day brought community members of all…
Six Nations, Brantford prepare for elders’ move to former Fox Ridge facility
November 12, 2025 75
By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations elders who were evacuated from Iroquois Lodge after the…