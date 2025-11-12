Local News
Police

Six Nations man facing attempted murder charge

November 12, 2025 60 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have arrested an Ohsweken man accused of stabbing two men on Saturday. Police said the man was arrested Monday ( Nov. 12). Brantford Police said the charges came after learning that an altercation had occurred around 2:20 a.m. Saturday outside a bar at Market and Chatham Streets. Two men were stabbed in the incident. Police said one man was treated with life-threatening injuries and the second man was treated for serious injuries. Police said the suspect fled the scene following the stabbing. Police arrested a 27-year-old man of Ohsweken Monday at 11 a.m. The man has been charged with: • two counts of attempted murder • two counts aggravated assault. • breach of probation, release order and undertaking. The accused man was held for bail. Police…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Wrangling the cow. The Six Nations Farmers’ Association had a room full of fun hands on displays at their annual Agricultural Day Friday, including how to wrangle cattle! See page 4 for more. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Agricultural Day educates Six Nations about local food security

November 12, 2025 73

By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations Farmers Association’s Agricultural Day brought community members of all…

Read more
The former Fox Ridge Community Care building in Brantford is undergoing upgrades and safety measures before Six Nations elders move in. (Photo by Carly McHugh)
Local News

Six Nations, Brantford prepare for elders’ move to former Fox Ridge facility

November 12, 2025 75

By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations elders who were evacuated from Iroquois Lodge after the…

Read more