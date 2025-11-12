Local News
Slider

Agricultural Day educates Six Nations about local food security

November 12, 2025 71 views
Wrangling the cow. The Six Nations Farmers’ Association had a room full of fun hands on displays at their annual Agricultural Day Friday, including how to wrangle cattle! See page 4 for more. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations Farmers Association’s Agricultural Day brought community members of all ages together for a common goal: to educate them about local farming initiatives and ensure the future of food security. Held at the Six Nations Community Centre on Nov. 7, the second-annual event featured interactive activities including a photo booth; corn, grain, greenhouse and vegetable garden displays; artwork depicting a cultural way of life and the growing cycle; and children’s farm activity centres. Attendees could also contribute to a variety of fundraisers, including a scratch board, a 50/50 draw, and beef and pork draws, with proceeds going toward the association’s upcoming agricultural resource centre. The project began back in 2017, after local farmers assessed the status and future of agriculture in Six Nations. At…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The former Fox Ridge Community Care building in Brantford is undergoing upgrades and safety measures before Six Nations elders move in. (Photo by Carly McHugh)
Local News

Six Nations, Brantford prepare for elders’ move to former Fox Ridge facility

November 12, 2025 73

By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations elders who were evacuated from Iroquois Lodge after the…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations man facing attempted murder charge

November 12, 2025 59

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have arrested an Ohsweken man accused of stabbing two men on Saturday.…

Read more