Agricultural Day educates Six Nations about local food security

By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations Farmers Association’s Agricultural Day brought community members of all ages together for a common goal: to educate them about local farming initiatives and ensure the future of food security. Held at the Six Nations Community Centre on Nov. 7, the second-annual event featured interactive activities including a photo booth; corn, grain, greenhouse and vegetable garden displays; artwork depicting a cultural way of life and the growing cycle; and children’s farm activity centres. Attendees could also contribute to a variety of fundraisers, including a scratch board, a 50/50 draw, and beef and pork draws, with proceeds going toward the association’s upcoming agricultural resource centre. The project began back in 2017, after local farmers assessed the status and future of agriculture in Six Nations. At…