National News
Woman facing impaired charge after Six Nations Police investigation

November 12, 2025 34 views

OHSWEKEN, ON-A 41-year-old Ohsweken woman is facing charges after Six Nations Police investigated a “suspicious vehicle parked at a local business on Third Line Road. Six Nations Police arrived at the scene at about 3:08 p.m.  Sunday, Oct., 5, 2025,   and said officers saw a vehicle parked with the windows down and a woman asleep in the driver’s seat. Police said while speaking with the woman impairment was suspected.  An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was issued and police said it resulted in a” fail”.  As a result, police arrested and charged Amber White, 41,  of Ohsweken, Ontario with: – Impaired-Operation – Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus” The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford, Ontario on a later date. The vehicle was impounded…

