In Gitanmaax, new family services department is fighting to protect children

By Amy Romer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews This is the first story in a three-part series about child welfare jurisdiction in Gitanmaax. When a young girl handed Jim Woodworth a thank-you card, he hesitated to open it — knowing it might be emotional. As he read the card aloud, Woodworth’s voice caught. “I’m from Vancouver Island and I now know that I am also from Gitxsan, Hazelton,” the card reads. “I am so grateful to know about my Frog Clan and meet my family of which I belong. Thank you for bringing me home.” The card now sits on display inside the recently opened office for Gitanmaax’s new family services department, Wila Dildilsdi’m — which translates to “how we live.” Woodworth, Wila Dildilsdi’m’s director, shares the office with jurisdiction…