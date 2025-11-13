National News
Provincial healthcare provider doing Indigenous engagement in Slave Lake

November 13, 2025

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader Indigenous residents of Slave Lake and area are invited to have their say on health care provided by Covenant. Covenant is a faith-based health care provider in Alberta, with four branches: Covenant Health, Covenant Care, Covenant Living, and Covenant Foundation. The Slave Lake engagement is Tuesday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Slave Lake Native Friendship Centre. It is the last of a series of engagements held by Covenant throughout Alberta, over the last six months. “One of our goals is to build relationships with Indigenous communities,” says Adam North Peigan. Peigan is the lead for Covenant’s Indigenous Health Development & Community Engagement. Peigan is a member of the Piikani First Nation in Treaty 7. Piikani is…

