National News
ticker

Alberta’s Smith supportive of new major projects, says pipeline negotiation ongoing

November 14, 2025 153 views

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she’s on board with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s second batch of key major projects picked for potential fast-track approval. Smith says she’s encouraged that many are resource-based and primed for generating royalties and tax revenue. “This is going to be good for the country,” she told reporters in Calgary. Carney announced Thursday that the seven additional energy and infrastructure projects are being referred to his government’s major projects office. An initial list of five was announced in September. The additions include a nickel mine in northern Ontario, a hydroelectric project in Iqaluit, and a transmission line and an LNG project that are both in northwest British Columbia. Two mineral mines, located in Quebec and New Brunswick, are also on this list. Not on the list…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Two people charged after missing person in Kenora, Ont., confirmed dead

November 14, 2025 131

Provincial police say two suspects have been arrested in the death of a missing Kenora, Ont.,…

Read more
National News

Kinew weighs in on killer’s release from prison, reaches out to prime minister

November 14, 2025 281

By Brittany Hobson Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and First Nations organizations are calling for a review…

Read more