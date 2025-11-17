National News
ticker

Manitoba police officer shot in foot by fellow officer during confrontation with dog

November 17, 2025 194 views

A police officer in Manitoba is recovering from surgery after he was shot in the foot by a fellow officer. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says it’s looking into the shooting. It involved officers with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service on the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, northeast of Winnipeg. The agency says the officers were executing a warrant at a home Saturday, when they were confronted by a large, aggressive dog. It says an officer tried to shoot the dog, and the second officer was inadvertently hit. The injured officer was transported to Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, where he underwent an operation to remove a bullet from his foot. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.  …

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Toronto City Hall raises Palestinian flag, joining other cities across Canada

November 17, 2025 198

By Cassidy McMackon The mood was celebratory on the rooftop of Toronto City Hall on Monday…

Read more
National News

BC transmission line risks repeating Site C failures: critics

November 17, 2025 221

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The rush to develop BC’s $6-billion…

Read more