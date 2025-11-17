Manitoba police officer shot in foot by fellow officer during confrontation with dog

A police officer in Manitoba is recovering from surgery after he was shot in the foot by a fellow officer. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says it’s looking into the shooting. It involved officers with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service on the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, northeast of Winnipeg. The agency says the officers were executing a warrant at a home Saturday, when they were confronted by a large, aggressive dog. It says an officer tried to shoot the dog, and the second officer was inadvertently hit. The injured officer was transported to Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, where he underwent an operation to remove a bullet from his foot. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025. …



