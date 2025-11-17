Toronto City Hall raises Palestinian flag, joining other cities across Canada

By Cassidy McMackon The mood was celebratory on the rooftop of Toronto City Hall on Monday morning, as dozens gathered in the brisk weather to watch the Palestinian flag fly over the building for the first time. The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, which petitioned for the move, said ahead of the flag-raising that it would mark a “symbolic show of solidarity” for Palestinians in Canada on the 37th anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence. On the rooftop, supporters joined chants of “free free Palestine” and lined up to have their photo taken with the flag before it was raised. Below in Nathan Phillips Square, several dozen supporters also gathered to see the flag go up, while some pro-Israeli protesters also stood in protest. “It’s fantastic,” said ICJP…



