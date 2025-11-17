National News
ticker

Toronto City Hall raises Palestinian flag, joining other cities across Canada

November 17, 2025 198 views

By Cassidy McMackon The mood was celebratory on the rooftop of Toronto City Hall on Monday morning, as dozens gathered in the brisk weather to watch the Palestinian flag fly over the building for the first time. The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, which petitioned for the move, said ahead of the flag-raising that it would mark a “symbolic show of solidarity” for Palestinians in Canada on the 37th anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence. On the rooftop, supporters joined chants of “free free Palestine” and lined up to have their photo taken with the flag before it was raised. Below in Nathan Phillips Square, several dozen supporters also gathered to see the flag go up, while some pro-Israeli protesters also stood in protest. “It’s fantastic,” said ICJP…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba police officer shot in foot by fellow officer during confrontation with dog

November 17, 2025 195

A police officer in Manitoba is recovering from surgery after he was shot in the foot…

Read more
National News

BC transmission line risks repeating Site C failures: critics

November 17, 2025 221

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The rush to develop BC’s $6-billion…

Read more