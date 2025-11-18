National News
Plan to boost northern port features in Manitoba government’s throne speech

November 18, 2025 170 views

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba government is scheduled to outline its plans for the coming year in its annual throne speech this afternoon. Premier Wab Kinew has said the speech will include plans to create a Crown-Indigenous corporation that will help ensure Indigenous involvement in the planned expansion of the Port of Churchill. Manitoba has been pushing the federal government to help pay for improvements at the port and the railway that serves the northern town as a way to ship more goods through Hudson Bay to Europe. Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Kinew on Sunday and said there remains a lot of work to do on the project. The NDP government is also expected to reintroduce a bill on the notwithstanding clause that failed to pass in the…

