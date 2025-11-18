Haida documentary links basketball to sovereignty and identity

By Aaron Walker , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com A new feature documentary from Haida filmmaker Patrick Shannon is drawing a direct line between a village basketball team and the Haida Nation’s long fight over title of its lands and waters. Saints and Warriors follows the Skidegate Saints through the 2023-24 basketball season as the team tries to defend its dominance at the All Native Basketball Tournament while key players are also leading political and legal efforts to secure acknowledgement of Haida title of Haida Gwaii off mainland British Columbia. The 98-minute film, produced by InnoNative and Grand Scheme, is rolling out in select theatres across Canada starting this Friday, Nov. 21. It will be available to rent or buy starting Nov. 28. “Saints and Warriors is a story about…



