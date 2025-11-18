Six Nations Police investigating armed robbery in the village

National News
OHSWEKEN, ONT. – Six Nations Police (SNP) are investigating an armed robbery at an Ohsweken business Friday Nov., 14 that saw a masked man make off with cash. SNP said at about 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 14,  a man wearing a camouflage hoodie, a dark-coloured toque and a balaclava, with a flashlight on top of his head, came into the store on Chiefswood Road brandishing a firearm. The armed individual took about $1,000 in cash and fled the area prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported in relation to the incident. Community members were asked to avoid the area while officers investigated, with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP’s) K9 Unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT). Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Six Nations…

