‘It’s finally time to upgrade:’ Bearspaw First Nation to build travel centre in Eden Valley

November 18, 2025 81 views

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook EDEN VALLEY — Bearspaw First Nation has been given the go ahead to build a new travel centre including a gas bar, convenience store and retail space at the entrance of the Eden Valley reserve. The development, decades in the making, received the green light from the MD of Foothills on Nov. 5, after a zoning change from agriculture to community commercial was approved for the five-acre plot of land adjacent to Highway 541, west of Longview. “It’s going to be a tremendous opportunity for the Eden Valley reserve,” said Rob Shotclose, CEO of Bearspaw First Nation. “It’s finally time to upgrade that community’s commercial centre, retail centre and also move it out from across the river right up to…

