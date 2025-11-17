Six Nations Police lift Ohweken Shelter-In-Place

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS – Six Nations Police and the Haldimand Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), lifted a shelter-in-place advisory in the Fourth Line and Chiefswood Rd. area of Ohsweken at about 8 a.m. today (Nov., 17, 2025). Police have said there is no threat to public safety. Six Nations Police (SNP) issued the shelter-in-place advisory Monday, November 17, 2025, at around 4:00 a.m. in response to “an active incident involving an armed individual.” Police said as part of the initial response, members of the public in the affected area were urged to follow shelter-in-place precautions. “We recognize the significant emotional impact that receiving a shelter-in-place can cause and appreciate the public’s patience as officers worked to investigate and resolve the situation.” SNP said. “We thank members of the…