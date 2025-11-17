TD Bank settles human rights complaint by B.C. Muslim-Indigenous man

By Brieanna Charlebois A human rights complaint has been settled between the TD Bank and a Muslim-Indigenous man who claimed he was racially profiled while trying to open a bank account at a Surrey, B.C., branch. Sharif Mohammed Bhamji, a member of the Heiltsuk Nation, said he hopes his case serves as example to others who have experienced similar injustices and encourages them to speak out. “It’s not the solution but it’s definitely part of it, and I’m glad to be part of a solution,” he said in an interview. Bhamji and TD executives took part in a traditional Heiltsuk washing ceremony on Sunday in Bella Bella, a healing ritual that the nation’s elected chief said sets the bar for corporate accountability. The monetary values of the settlement have not…
