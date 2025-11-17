Vote count resumes without electoral officer

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun SIOUX VALLEY DAKOTA NATION — Three ballot boxes that were locked away in the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation government office on Thursday night were opened and counted on Friday afternoon without the presence of the electoral officer who had signed off on the boxes. According to a livestream on the First Nation’s YouTube channel, Jennifer Bone was leading the race for chief on Friday at press time after a tumultuous two days of vote counting. Electoral officer Burke Ratte shut down the First Nation’s ballot count on Thursday amid concerns for his safety and those of his team, he told the Sun on Friday. He said he dealt with multiple threats throughout the day, and that a group of people had…



