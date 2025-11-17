National News
ticker

Vote count resumes without electoral officer

November 17, 2025 158 views

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun SIOUX VALLEY DAKOTA NATION — Three ballot boxes that were locked away in the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation government office on Thursday night were opened and counted on Friday afternoon without the presence of the electoral officer who had signed off on the boxes. According to a livestream on the First Nation’s YouTube channel, Jennifer Bone was leading the race for chief on Friday at press time after a tumultuous two days of vote counting. Electoral officer Burke Ratte shut down the First Nation’s ballot count on Thursday amid concerns for his safety and those of his team, he told the Sun on Friday. He said he dealt with multiple threats throughout the day, and that a group of people had…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Toronto City Hall raises Palestinian flag, joining other cities across Canada

November 17, 2025 199

By Cassidy McMackon The mood was celebratory on the rooftop of Toronto City Hall on Monday…

Read more
National News

Manitoba police officer shot in foot by fellow officer during confrontation with dog

November 17, 2025 195

A police officer in Manitoba is recovering from surgery after he was shot in the foot…

Read more