Calls for justice system reform follow release of man who killed two Indigenous women

November 17, 2025 223 views

By Alessia Passafiume A woman whose cousin was killed says the release last week of a man who killed two women is another outrage from a justice system that victimizes Indigenous women and girls. Shawn Lamb pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2012 deaths of two Indigenous women — Carolyn Sinclair and Lorna Blacksmith — and was sentenced to 20 years the following year. Lamb received statutory release earlier this month after serving two-thirds of his sentence. Offenders serving life or indeterminate sentences are not eligible for statutory release. Melissa Robinson’s cousin, Morgan Harris, was killed by someone else in 2022, and Robinson says she would like to see consecutive life sentences in any case where someone is charged with multiple counts of homicide. She says the families of victims…

