B.C. Liberal MPs say tanker ban changes would need provincial, First Nations consent

November 19, 2025 124 views

By David Baxter B.C. Liberal MPs say the tanker ban on the northern B.C. coast can’t change without provincial and First Nations consent. The Globe and Mail is reporting that the federal government, which is in talks with Alberta on the prospect of building a new pipeline, is considering allowing some tanker traffic on the northern B.C. coast. Jonathan Wilkinson, a B.C. Liberal MP and a former federal environment minister, said today that “a number of things” would need to happen before the tanker ban could change, including discussions with the B.C. government and coastal First Nations. Gurbux Saini, another B.C. Liberal MP, said before the weekly caucus meeting that “there will be no pipeline” unless First Nations and the B.C. government give their consent. B.C. Premier David Eby has…

