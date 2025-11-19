National News
ticker

Ministers discuss mandate letters in rural media roundtable

November 19, 2025 128 views

By Heather Cameron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women Tanya Fir, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Joseph Schow, Minister of Tourism and Sport Andrew Boitchenko, and Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen recently held a joint virtual rural media roundtable discussion. “As Minister of Arts, Culture, and Status of Women, I’m proud of the strong foundation our government has laid, and I’m excited to tackle the key priorities in my updated mandate letter from Premier Danielle Smith to continue serving Albertans,” said Minister Fir. The government, Minister Fir stated, is working on many things to help Albertans, including a ten-year strategy to end gender-based violence that will continually bring more awareness, prevention and supports to Albertans in every…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Senators amend legislation to make it easier to pass on First Nations status

November 19, 2025 179

By Alessia Passafiume Senators have passed sweeping amendments to a bill that would simplify the transfer…

Read more
National News

Command Unit newest addition to Smoky River emergency fleet

November 19, 2025 172

By Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, South Peace News At its regular meeting on Nov.…

Read more