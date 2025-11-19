National News
‘All about collaboration’: John Main emerges as Nunavut’s new premier

November 19, 2025 206 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News It was a nearly three-hour-long job interview for John Main and David Akeeagok on Tuesday. But after 26 questions from their MLA colleagues, Main, the MLA for Arviat North-Whale Cove, emerged victorious as the man who will serve as Nunavut’s seventh premier. “It feels a bit surreal, to be honest,” Main said in his first comments to reporters Tuesday evening. “Maybe it’ll sink in in a couple of hours, but I’m just so thankful [for] all the support I’ve gotten from my colleagues.” Under Nunavut’s consensus government, one of the first things MLAs do after an election is meet among themselves to decide who will be premier and who will be cabinet ministers. Main and Akeeagok were nominated by their colleagues…

