Fort Nelson society’s housing project to receive redevelopment funding

November 19, 2025 146 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT NELSON, B.C. — The development of a housing project in Fort Nelson is going forward, with the groundbreaking coming as soon as next spring. According to a press release issued by the provincial government on Monday, November 17th, the Fort Nelson Aboriginal Friendship Society’s project was announced as one of five throughout the province to benefit from a $23 billion investment provided to the Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA). Its website says the AHMA is a non-profit providing funding and operation agreements with First Nations partners in B.C., with the organization assisting with providing housing for 10,000 Indigenous individuals and families living off-reserve in the province. AHMA’s chief executive officer Margaret Pfoh said the announcement shows her organization delivers “results at…

