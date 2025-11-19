Brantford police continue search for missing man

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police Service (BPS) is still seeking information regarding the disappearance of a 41-year-old man. Keith was last seen in Milton on Sept. 17 and was reported missing on Oct. 14. He lives a transient lifestyle, and police believe he may be in Brantford. Keith is Indigenous, five-foot-11, with a medium build, dark brown hair and brown eyes. No description of his clothing is available. Anyone with knowledge of Keith’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPS at 519-756-7050 and reference incident No. 25-41989. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or submit a web tip at https://crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip. …



