NWT youths join others on Parliament Hill for first Youth in Parliament event

By Becky Zimmer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Young people, especially young people from the North, have many challenges these days. Being heard at decision-making tables has been one of them. CIVIX Canada’s first Youth in Parliament event brought young people from around the country to Ottawa to explore what it means to be involved in Canada’s democracy and decision-making. Gabriel Brost, one of four young people from the territories, applauded the organizers for making sure young people were heard at the event, held. Nov. 6-10. “The whole CIVIX team, the organizing committee, were so dedicated, passionate and so understanding and open-minded with us, and how they only wanted us to be able to speak freely, to hear our opinions and our thoughts,” said Brost. “Depending on how you’re…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice