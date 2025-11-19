Brantford woman facing criminal harassment charges after brief high school lockdown

BRANTFORD,ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) have charged a city woman after an “unwanted person” was reported inside the North Park Collegiate Vocational School and a lockdown was initiated. Brantford Police recieved a report of an unwanted person in the school at about 10:20 a.m. this (Thursday Nov., 19) morning. BPS placed the school in a temporary lockdown and officers cleared the school determining the subject had left the property. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:50 a.m. BPS said no weapons were involved and at no time was there a threat to students’ safety. The individual was arrested after being located nearby. As a result, a 26-year-old female from Brantford stands charged with two counts of Criminal Harassment and has been held for a bail hearing. …



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice