Brantford woman facing criminal harassment charges after brief high school lockdown

November 19, 2025 187 views

BRANTFORD,ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) have charged a city woman after an “unwanted person” was reported inside the North Park Collegiate Vocational School and a lockdown was initiated. Brantford Police  recieved a report of an unwanted person in the school at about 10:20 a.m. this (Thursday Nov., 19) morning. BPS placed the school in a temporary lockdown and officers  cleared the school determining the subject had left the property. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:50 a.m. BPS said no weapons were involved and at no time was there a threat to students’ safety. The individual was arrested after being located nearby. As a result, a 26-year-old female from Brantford stands charged with two counts of Criminal Harassment and has been held for a bail hearing.  …

