Senate passes amendments to First Nations status bill; MPs still need to vote

Senate moves to amendment Second Generation First Nation status cut-off By Alessia Passafiume Senators have passed sweeping amendments to a bill that would simplify the transfer of First Nations status between generations. Bill S-2, introduced in the Senate and supported by the Liberal government, was drafted to eliminate some gender inequities in the Indian Act and allow some 6,000 people to become eligible for First Nations status, but some senators and community leaders said it didn’t go far enough. Senators have changed the legislation to remove what is known as the second-generation cutoff, opting instead for a one-parent rule for the transmission of status. The second-generation cutoff, which came from a 1985 amendment to the Indian Act, prevents individuals from registering for status under the Indian Act if they have…



