Command Unit newest addition to Smoky River emergency fleet

By Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, South Peace News At its regular meeting on Nov. 12, M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 made a decision to purchase a new Command Unit for its Emergency Services Department. “The command unit was lost when it would not engage after a collision with a hay bale that was burning,” explains Reeve Paula Guindon. “The loss occurred during a field fire where strong winds and smoke contributed to severely reduced visibility.” Guindon explains the old Command Unit was deemed a writeoff by insurance and the replacement value provided was $65,641, including $52,645 for the vehicle replacement and $13,816 for associated emergency accessories including lights, sirens, and equipment. As per the request of council, a variety of vehicles were analyzed to replace the machine…



