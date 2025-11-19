National News
ticker

Command Unit newest addition to Smoky River emergency fleet

November 19, 2025 171 views

By Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, South Peace News At its regular meeting on Nov. 12, M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 made a decision to purchase a new Command Unit for its Emergency Services Department. “The command unit was lost when it would not engage after a collision with a hay bale that was burning,” explains Reeve Paula Guindon. “The loss occurred during a field fire where strong winds and smoke contributed to severely reduced visibility.” Guindon explains the old Command Unit was deemed a writeoff by insurance and the replacement value provided was $65,641, including $52,645 for the vehicle replacement and $13,816 for associated emergency accessories including lights, sirens, and equipment. As per the request of council, a variety of vehicles were analyzed to replace the machine…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Senators amend legislation to make it easier to pass on First Nations status

November 19, 2025 179

By Alessia Passafiume Senators have passed sweeping amendments to a bill that would simplify the transfer…

Read more
National News

Senate passes amendments to First Nations status bill; MPs still need to vote

November 19, 2025 197

 Senate moves to amendment Second Generation First Nation status cut-off By Alessia Passafiume Senators have passed…

Read more