Liberal MPs express surprise and opposition to reports of pipeline deal

November 20, 2025 175 views

By Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer BC and First Nations must be consulted on possible changes to the federal ban on oil tankers off the province’s northwest coast, Liberal MPs say, as Alberta and Ottawa work towards an agreement that could reportedly involve a new bitumen pipeline. Reporting by The Globe and Mail suggests Ottawa and Alberta are close to signing a memorandum of understanding involving a pipeline to BC’s northwest coast that could include an exemption from a federal law banning oil tanker traffic in that region. “I have heard from my constituents on this today and for several months,” Liberal MP for Victoria Will Greaves told Canada’s National Observer in a text message. “They, like me, are decisively not in support.” “My only comment…

