National News
ticker

Loaded barge bound for Seattle sinking off central B.C. coast

November 20, 2025 180 views

By Chuck Chiang A barge carrying numerous cargo containers is sinking in the waters off British Columbia’s central coast, and the local First Nation says there is concern about possible pollution because it’s unclear what’s on board. The Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement Wednesday that the tug boat Malolo was en route from Alaska to Seattle when it reported Monday that the barge it was towing was taking on water. The coast guard said divers hired by the tug’s owner are at the scene and trying to assess why the barge is taking on water, and the Heiltsuk Nation’s marine emergency response team has also been deployed. “There is currently no report of pollution,” the Coast Guard statement said. “The Canadian Coast Guard is collaborating with the Heiltsuk…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Peacekeepers expand presence in Tioweró:ton with proposed substation

November 20, 2025 140

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Kahnawake Peacekeepers are planning on expanding their…

Read more
National News

Kahnawake moves forward with community appointed judges

November 20, 2025 157

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The  Kahnawake Justice Commission (KJC) is issuing a…

Read more