National News
ticker

Ottawa won’t back down on Ring of Fire environmental assessment

November 20, 2025 203 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Canada will continue its environmental assessment process in the proposed Ring of Fire mining development, despite Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s request for the federal government to stand down over what he perceives as policy duplication. When Ontario unveiled its “One Project, One Process” policy in October, Ford publicly called for Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney to stand aside on environmental assessment in Canada’s largest-ever mining area, which would grant the province the sole authority to define and approve environmental conditions. “We have to move, and move quick. Let’s get the federal government out of the way. The prime minister assured me that it’s going to be ‘one project, one process’ and we can move forward on that,” Ford said. “I trust the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Peacekeepers expand presence in Tioweró:ton with proposed substation

November 20, 2025 140

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Kahnawake Peacekeepers are planning on expanding their…

Read more
National News

Kahnawake moves forward with community appointed judges

November 20, 2025 157

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The  Kahnawake Justice Commission (KJC) is issuing a…

Read more