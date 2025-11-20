National News
Nunavut mayor calls for more security at Yellowknife airport

November 20, 2025 214 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Smuggling drugs and alcohol into Gjoa Haven through the Yellowknife Airport should warrant improvements in security, Mayor Raymond Quqshuun told a panel at the Nunavut Association of Municipalities’ annual general meeting on Nov. 12. Yellowknife is accessible by road through Alberta, and there’s no airport security on flights from Yellowknife to Nunavut communities. Quqshuun, whose community prohibits alcohol and cannabis, said bootlegging is rife. “I think we’re lacking searches and airport checks and stuff like that, either out of Yellowknife or in our communities. And I think that’s going to be important in the future, that airports should have those services,” he said. The mayor noted that many flights to and from Gjoa Haven are routed through Yellowknife. He said…

