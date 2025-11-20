National News
Peacekeepers expand presence in Tioweró:ton with proposed substation

November 20, 2025 140 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Kahnawake Peacekeepers are planning on expanding their presence in Tioweró:ton with a new substation to match the need. Kahnawake Peacekeepers Public Relations Officer Kyle Zachary told Iorì:wase the project will be the first major expansion beyond its main station in Kahnawake. “Having a satellite station up there is a necessity at this point,” Zachary stressed. Up until now, Peacekeepers in the territory have been residing in the caretaker’s cabin while stationed on patrol. The new facility will not only provide a secure location to secure police equipment but is also expected to dramatically reduce the Peacekeepers’ response time in the hunting territory, which can take up to two hours to reach from Kahnawake, according to Zachary. Zachary called this response time…

