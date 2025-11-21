National News
ticker

Pupils flee as grizzly attacks elementary class in B.C., injuring 11, some critically

November 21, 2025 130 views

By Nono Shen A grizzly bear has attacked a group of elementary school students and teachers in the B.C. central coast community of Bella Coola, leaving two people critically injured and two others seriously hurt. B.C. Emergency Health Services said seven more people were treated at the scene of the attack in the community about 700 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, which was called in just before 2 p.m. on Thursday. Veronica Schooner said her 10-year-old son Alvarez was in the Year 4-5 class that was attacked while on a walk and was so close to the animal “he even felt its fur.” “He was running for his life,” she said. Schooner said a lot of people tried to halt the attack but one male teacher “got the whole brunt of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. city ‘vigorously defending’ Aboriginal claim, but says no private land in play

November 21, 2025 102

The City of Port Coquitlam, B.C., said it is “vigorously defending” public ownership of municipal lands…

Read more
National News

State of emergency highlights bigger regional issue, says executive director

November 21, 2025 153

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS – With encampments being dismantled in Timmins and…

Read more