Near-sinking barge off BC coast stokes fears over oil tanker threats

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer An American-owned cargo barge sitting dangerously low in the water near Bella Bella has reignited coastal First Nations’ fears about the dangers that oil tankers pose for the BC coast. The Haíɫzaqv Nation’s marine emergency response team received reports early on Monday that heavily loaded Alaska Marine Lines barge being towed by the tug Malolo was taking on water in Fischer Channel near Bella Bella, said William Housty, director of the Heiltsuk Integrated Resource Management Department. The tug and barge, which were transiting from Alaska to Washington, have taken shelter in a safer area near Matthew Island. While there are no immediate concerns about pollution and the barge hasn’t taken on more water, the marine response team is standing by,…



