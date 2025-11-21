Alberta tables bill to limit oversight power of regulatory bodies on member behaviour

By Lisa Johnson Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government plans to limit what behaviour professional regulators can police in the interest of strengthening freedom of expression. A bill introduced in the house Thursday aims to narrow what kind of behaviour regulated professionals — from architects to welders — can be disciplined for by their regulators. Smith is calling it Alberta’s “Peterson law,” after Ontario psychologist and social media personality Jordan Peterson, who was sanctioned by his province’s professional regulator for controversial public statements. “When regulators begin disciplining people for simply speaking their mind on their own time, that’s overreach and, at its worst, it becomes an outright threat to free expression,” Smith told reporters before the bill was introduced. She added her United Conservative Party government wants regulators focused on the…
Related Posts
B.C. city ‘vigorously defending’ Aboriginal claim, but says no private land in play
November 21, 2025 101
The City of Port Coquitlam, B.C., said it is “vigorously defending” public ownership of municipal lands…
State of emergency highlights bigger regional issue, says executive director
November 21, 2025 153
By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS – With encampments being dismantled in Timmins and…