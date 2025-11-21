Speaker’s vote gets northern power line through B.C. legislature by slimmest margin

By Wolfgang Depner Legislation to fast-track construction of a northern power line has squeaked through the British Columbia legislature thanks to a deciding vote by the Speaker for the bill that Premier David Eby said would force an election if it failed. The confidence vote on the North Coast Transmission Line passed third reading on Wednesday by a count of 47 to 46 with Speaker Raj Chouhan breaking the tie and it now awaits final approval by the lieutenant-governor. All New Democrats voted for the project, which the federal government is also considering fast-tracking as a project of national significance. Ottawa is also providing the project a credit of just under $140 million, but B.C. is hoping for additional financial support. Eby said last month that he would call an…



