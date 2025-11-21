Leaders vow for bold Indigenous-led action as the world’s largest Indigenous education forum comes to an end

NEW ZEALAND-“The answers are within us.” Dr Verna Kirkness, the founder of the World Indigenous Peoples’ Conference on Education (WIPCE), delivered this powerful message onstage in New Zealand this week. WIPCE 2025 saw 3,800 of the world’s foremost Indigenous educators, knowledge-holders and leaders call for a new era of transformative action at the triennial conference held in Aotearoa – the Māori name for New Zealand – from 16–20 November. Indigenous leaders vowed to continue driving Indigenous-led solutions to the world’s problems, rising above political edicts and governments of the day. WIPCE 2025 Co-Chair, Professor Meihana Durie says yesterday’s close of the conference signals the beginning of a powerful new chapter for Indigenous people. “As we bring WIPCE 2025 to a close, we usher in a new era of Indigenous endeavour…



