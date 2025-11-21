National News
ticker

Leaders vow for bold Indigenous-led action as the world’s largest Indigenous education forum comes to an end

November 21, 2025 156 views

NEW ZEALAND-“The answers are within us.” Dr Verna Kirkness, the founder of the World Indigenous Peoples’ Conference on Education (WIPCE), delivered this powerful message onstage in New Zealand this week. WIPCE 2025 saw 3,800 of the world’s foremost Indigenous educators, knowledge-holders and leaders call for a new era of transformative action at the triennial conference held in Aotearoa – the Māori name for New Zealand – from 16–20 November. Indigenous leaders vowed to continue driving Indigenous-led solutions to the world’s problems, rising above political edicts and governments of the day. WIPCE 2025 Co-Chair, Professor Meihana Durie says yesterday’s close of the conference signals the beginning of a powerful new chapter for Indigenous people. “As we bring WIPCE 2025 to a close, we usher in a new era of Indigenous endeavour…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. city ‘vigorously defending’ Aboriginal claim, but says no private land in play

November 21, 2025 102

The City of Port Coquitlam, B.C., said it is “vigorously defending” public ownership of municipal lands…

Read more
National News

State of emergency highlights bigger regional issue, says executive director

November 21, 2025 153

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS – With encampments being dismantled in Timmins and…

Read more