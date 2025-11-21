National News
B.C. city ‘vigorously defending’ Aboriginal claim, but says no private land in play

November 21, 2025 112 views

The City of Port Coquitlam, B.C., said it is “vigorously defending” public ownership of municipal lands against a claim bought in 2016 by a local First Nation. But the city said the land claim by the Kwikwetlem First Nation does not involve private property, and the case is currently suspended “as a provincially led process takes place.” The city issued a statement on Wednesday in response to public concern about a landmark land title case involving the Cowichan Tribes and the City of Richmond. The Cowichan ruling has sparked concerns it could undermine land ownership across B.C., because it says sections of the Land Title Act that establish the most common form of ownership are “indefeasible” and do not apply to Aboriginal title. Port Coquitlam, located in Metro Vancouver, said…

