Tribal leaders say Trump administration failed to consult with them on Education Department changes

November 21, 2025 110 views

By Graham Lee Brewer Tribal leaders and education advocates said the Education Department failed to meet a statutory requirement by not consulting with tribes before announcing the transfer of dozens of Native American education programs to other federal agencies. This week, the Education Department said it would break off several of its main offices and hand over their responsibilities to agencies like the Department of Labor and the Department of the Interior. Under the plan, those two agencies will run several programs that fund and oversee the education of Native American children and college students. Tribal leaders and Native education organizations said the move will add to budgetary confusion and a possible breakdown ins services. “This transfer brings no additional support to our schools, and merely shifts us from one…

