National News
ticker

State of emergency highlights bigger regional issue, says executive director

November 21, 2025 153 views

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS – With encampments being dismantled in Timmins and overcrowding worsening in remote communities, Mushkegowuk Council says its newly declared state of emergency reflects a crisis that has long been ignored. Mushkegowuk Council CEO Vern Cheechoo spoke with TimminsToday about why the council formally declared a state of emergency on Nov. 17, calling the crisis “ongoing” and worsening across the region. Cheechoo said the decision came as Timmins worked to dismantle an encampment because of snow removal operations, with the city initially setting a Nov. 14 timeline to relocate residents. “They were afraid that someone could get hurt,” he said. “But they didn’t come in there and force anybody out. They worked with the people there and took their time … They were…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. city ‘vigorously defending’ Aboriginal claim, but says no private land in play

November 21, 2025 102

The City of Port Coquitlam, B.C., said it is “vigorously defending” public ownership of municipal lands…

Read more
National News

Tribal leaders say Trump administration failed to consult with them on Education Department changes

November 21, 2025 110

By Graham Lee Brewer Tribal leaders and education advocates said the Education Department failed to meet…

Read more