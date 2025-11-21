National News
Vancouver’s Last Sex Worker Drop-In Centre May Shutter in Spring

November 21, 2025 109 views

By Michelle Gamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee Vancouver’s last drop-in space for sex workers is facing an uncertain future as the city changes how it funds the non-profit. The Kingsway Community Station, currently located at Kingsway and Windsor Street, has been supporting street-based sex workers by running a nighttime drop-in centre for the last five years. The location is important because it’s home to the largest concentration of street-based sex workers in the city, Amelia Ridgway, program director with RainCity Housing, which runs the Kingsway Community Station, told The Tyee. The space is trans-inclusive. Women and gender-diverse sex workers can visit the drop-in from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. six days a week to access a washroom and a warm and welcoming space to get a cup of…

