National News
ticker

Webequie gets NOHFC funding for new rec centre

November 21, 2025 177 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source WEBEQUIE — Millions in funding for a cultural recreation centre is great news for this northern First Nation community, a Webequie councillor says. “It’s going to be good for the youth, for the boys and girls. They will be so happy that finally they will get an arena,” Coun. Randy Jacob said Thursday after a provincial funding announcement. “We’ve been working on that for the last I’m-not-sure-how-many years. For myself, probably over 10 years,” he added. “Finally we got it approved.” The Ontario government announced Thursday that the Webequie First Nation, a fly-in community more than 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, is getting $2 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to build a cultural recreation centre…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Vancouver’s Last Sex Worker Drop-In Centre May Shutter in Spring

November 21, 2025 110

By Michelle Gamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee Vancouver’s last drop-in space for sex workers…

Read more
National News

Court approves Hudson’s Bay plan to auction its royal charter; $18M bid expected

November 21, 2025 189

By Tara Deschamps The royal charter that created Hudson’s Bay in 1670 is on its way…

Read more