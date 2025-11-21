Webequie gets NOHFC funding for new rec centre

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source WEBEQUIE — Millions in funding for a cultural recreation centre is great news for this northern First Nation community, a Webequie councillor says. “It’s going to be good for the youth, for the boys and girls. They will be so happy that finally they will get an arena,” Coun. Randy Jacob said Thursday after a provincial funding announcement. “We’ve been working on that for the last I’m-not-sure-how-many years. For myself, probably over 10 years,” he added. “Finally we got it approved.” The Ontario government announced Thursday that the Webequie First Nation, a fly-in community more than 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, is getting $2 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to build a cultural recreation centre…



