Food insecurity in Canadian households hits record high of 25.5 per cent, says report

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Vancouver Island, BC – Food insecurity has reached a record high of 25.5 per cent in Canadian households, according to the latest Canadian Food Sentiment Index report published by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University. Another recent report from Island Health shows one in five Vancouver Island residents were concerned about food security. Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council dietician and diabetes educator Rachel (Dickens) Greening thinks those numbers are probably even higher for Indigenous communities. “Colonization is directly linked to food insecurity. It has resulted in deep poverty for our people,” said Greening, who is of Ts’msyen (Tsimshian) First Nations and Hong Kong descent. “There are so many examples, like we weren’t allowed to go to university, we weren’t allowed to leave the…



